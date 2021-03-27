Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Carmichael comments on Macaskill defection

Responding to Kenny Macaskill's defection to the Alba party, Scottish Liberal Democrat campaign chair Alistair Carmichael MP said:

"Kenny Macaskill wants to go from being the SNP MP for East Lothian, to the Alba party MSP for Lothians. I will be interested to see how he pursues this role from his home in Banffshire.

"Alex Salmond wants to take Scotland back to the failed politics of 2014. What better way to illustrate that than recruiting the failed Justice Secretary of 2014.

"If Alex Salmond is getting the old '79 group band back together, he could at least get Pete Wishart to play keys.”

