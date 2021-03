Responding to Neale Hanvey's defection to the Alba party, Scottish Liberal Democrat campaign chair Alistair Carmichael MP said:

"Like paint chipping off an old and decaying wall, Neale Hanvey's defection is the latest episode in the nationalist's bitter, twisted and divided civil war.

"People can reject the old arguments by backing Willie Rennie’s Liberal Democrats. We will put recovery first and focus on jobs, mental health, our NHS, schools and the climate crisis.