Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Carmichael comments as support for independence down to 42%

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to a new poll for The Scotsman showing support for Scottish independence has slid to just 42%, the lowest level since the last general election, campaign chair Alistair Carmichael MP said:

"The public can clearly see that putting an independence referendum before the recovery is a fool's errand.

"If you've voted nationalist in the past but want to see the next government focused on education and mental health you should back the Liberal Democrats. If you are a green voter who wants the focus to be on the climate emergency not independence, you should back the Liberal Democrats.

"If you're voting Alba, you're probably a lost cause."

ENDS

