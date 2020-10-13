Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Carmichael calls for UN investigation of human rights abuses against Uyghurs

Orkney and Shetland MP, Alistair Carmichael, has called for the creation of a formal UN mission to investigate human rights abuses against the Uyghur Muslims in China. Mr Carmichael pointed to recent reports from the Australian Strategic Policy Institute and the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, which shed more light on the Chinese government’s attempts to repress this ethnic minority group, through methods such as forced labour camps and sterilisation procedures.

Mr Carmichael also emphasised the need to formally recognise the treatment of Uyghur Muslims in China as genocide. Acknowledging that the UN definition for what constitutes genocide requires “intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group,” Mr Carmichael nonetheless urged the government to take a firm stance on the matter.

Speaking in Parliament, Mr Carmichael said:

“There is a growing body of evidence that what is being done in Xinjiang province to the Uyghur Muslim population bears all the characteristics of a genocide, and that there is a requirement for it to be called out politically, and acted on legally, as a genocide.”

“Surely, now, on the basis of that evidence gathered by campaign groups around the world, there needs to be a formal mission to China headed up by the United Nations to gather the evidence in a systematic manner, in order to move forward in a legal, not just a political, way. That is the opportunity that we have as a member of the United Nations Security Council, and I urge the Minister to make every progress in that regard.”

