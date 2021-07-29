Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Carmichael backs RNLI after political attacks

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Orkney and Shetland MP and Liberal Democrat Home Affairs spokesperson, Alistair Carmichael, has today put his full support behind the RNLI in its remit to help those in danger at sea after it was criticised by some media figures and politicians for rescuing migrants in boats in the English Channel. The RNLI has been forced to defend itself and its role to protect all in danger, regardless of nationality, after Nigel Farage labelled the charity a “taxi service” for asylum seekers and reports emerged that lifeboat crews were being heckled by members of the public.

The RNLI serves coastal communities around the country, helping a range of people including fishermen, travellers and swimmers in distress. Since the public attacks this week the charity has received over £200,000 in donations in support of its work.

Mr Carmichael said:

“Like everyone else in isles, I know and value the work that the RNLI does day in and day out, from supporting fishermen in dangerous seas to rescuing individuals in distress. As a former member of the RNLI National Council I know too well how dedicated their volunteers are. They are an essential part of our island communities and of communities all along the coast of our country. We owe them thanks for their selfless actions – not baseless name-calling.

“It is a pretty basic principle that no one should ever be criticised for saving lives, wherever they are and whoever they are saving. It is not a matter of public policy. To politicise the work of the RNLI, as some have sought to do, is downright dangerous. If we start expecting rescuers to do a passport check before they help those in need then that is a worrying sign of where we are as a country.

“Not for the first time, Boris Johnson and Priti Patel have been happy to stoke grievance for political gain, only to wipe their hands of the negative consequences when good people are attacked. Whatever our political stances we should reject those who want to drag us down to their level of selfishness – and stand shoulder to shoulder with the RNLI.”

ENDS

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Our 2021 Candidates

Our 2021 Candidates
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies