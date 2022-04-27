Care home ruling will send shiver down spines of Scottish ministers

Responding to the court ruling on discharging patients into care homes in England, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

"This verdict will spur on campaigners and send shivers down the spines of Scottish ministers.

"Discharging Covid-positive patients into care homes was one of the saddest episodes of the whole pandemic.

"The First Minster, her health secretaries and senior officials should be preparing to give evidence to the Covid inquiry, but nothing will bring back those who tragically lost their lives in Scotland's care homes"