Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Care home families deserved better than spin and duplicity

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has today said that the families of people who died in Scottish care homes deserve better than months of spin and duplicity after Public Health Scotland today published a revised version of a previous report into the link between hospital discharges and care home covid outbreaks.

Claims by Public Health Scotland and the First Minister based on a previous version of the report were rebuked by the UK statistics authority who noted a lack of certainty around the figures.

Mr Rennie said:

"It has taken months for families learn the full extent of what happened in the homes of loved ones. 

“I warned at the time about the danger of admitting untested residents into care homes but the government insisted it was doing the right thing.

"Families have been treated to a longstanding exercise in spin and duplicity as ministers sought to minimise their role in the most tragic saga of this sorry year.

"Care homes were missed out of pre-pandemic exercise planning and received more than 3,000 untested patients from hospital.

"That was shamefully neglectful. The forthcoming public inquiry must ensure that nothing like this can ever happen again."

ENDS

