Have your say on your new committees

Ballots for Scottish committee elections have gone out - read the candidates' manifestos here.

By Digital Directorate, Mar 19, 2020 5:03

A pile of leaflets to be delivered in a Liberal Democrat Office

Elections for Scottish Executive and Policy Committee are going ahead - and here's your chance to hear from the candidates. We've put together the submitted manifestos so you can make an informed decision on who to choose.

The Executive Committee is responsible for the day-to-day management and conduct of the party, including staff accountability while Policy Committee is responsible for researching and developing policy, as well as putting together election manifestos.

This is your chance to scrutinise the candidates' plans and decide which ones you believe will be able to manage our party best!

Many of the candidates will have included contact details on their manifestos. If you're unsure of anything, feel free to get in contact with them and ask.

There are eight positions available for Executive Committee and two for Policy Committee. Ballots will go out at 5pm on the 19th March and need to be returned by 5pm on the 2nd April.

Please note that the following candidates are running for election but did not submit a manifesto: 

Executive Committee

  • George Scott
  • Jason Butcher

If you have any questions about the running of the election, please let us know at returning.officer@libdems.org.uk.

It appears your Web browser is not configured to display PDF files. Please click here.

Download

It appears your Web browser is not configured to display PDF files. Please click here.

Download

