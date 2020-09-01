CAMHS queue rises to over 1,500 children waiting over a year​

Responding to new child and adolescent mental health waiting times statistics for April to June showing a record 1,520 children waiting more than year for treatment, Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP commented:

"At the outset of the pandemic there were already a record number of children waiting over a year for treatment. Now they number more than 1,500.



"It's inevitable that this has got worse as some services were scaled back in response to the virus. But it is still heartbreaking to see many more children now struggle at the back of one of the longest queues in the entire health service.



"Young people have experienced months of disruption, loss of freedom, grief and the removal of contact with loved ones. For many that stress is on top of existing conditions. Waiting over a year for help must feel like a lifetime.



"The Scottish Government's old strategy already wasn't working, because three years in it had led to record numbers of children waiting over a year for the help they need. That is why Scottish Liberal Democrats want ministers to bring forward a recovery plan that can meet existing and heightened demand, including immediate new steps to seriously expand the workforce."