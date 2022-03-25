Call Derek Mackay to give evidence to parliament over Ferguson ferries

Scottish Liberal Democrat economy spokesperson Willie Rennie has today called for Derek Mackay to be brought to parliament to answer questions on who signed off key decisions relating to Ferguson Marine and the two ferries that it is constructing.

Willie Rennie said:

“If we are to take the First Minister at her word, it was Derek Mackay and Derek Mackay alone who signed off on deals which are set to cost the taxpayer hundreds of millions more than originally scheduled.

“It is awfully convenient for Nicola Sturgeon that the latest scandal threatening to beset her government can be neatly blamed on someone who has since departed politics.

“Derek Mackay should appear before parliament to give his side of the story and confirm whether it is true that the First Minister and the rest of her cabinet had no input into the decision to take over Ferguson Marine.

“Island communities have been let down and deserve answers."