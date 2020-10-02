Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Constituency Assistant and Organiser for Jamie Stone MP

Jamie Stone MP and the Highland Liberal Democrats are recruiting a Constituency Assistant and Organiser. This is an exciting opportunity to work in the beautiful Highlands with Jamie Stone MP and Molly Nolan, Scottish Parliament candidate for Caithness, Sutherland and Ross.

Job Title: Constituency Assistant for Jamie Stone MP and Organiser for Highland Liberal Democrats

Key relationships: Jamie Stone MP, Parliamentary staff both in Westminster and the Constituency, Scottish Parliament Candidate Molly Nolan, Parliamentary staff, Convenor and Council group leader for Highland Liberal Democrats

Salary range: £19-24,000 pa. (Salaries are in accordance with Liberal Democrat and IPSA pay scales respectively.) 

Tenure: Permanent

Hours: 37.5 hours per week (The job is split between work for Jamie Stone MP and work for the Highland Liberal Democrats). Work outside standard office hours may be required on occasions by agreement.

Location: The Constituency Office in Tain, although travel throughout the Highlands will be required as will occasional trips to Jamie Stone’s Parliamentary Office in Westminster.

Note: Please note that as the post holder will be employed in a split role.  Two separate contracts – one with Jamie Stone MP [facilitated by the Independent Parliamentary Standards Association (IPSA)] and one with the Highland Liberal Democrats – will be required.

Purpose of job: This is a split role position with Jamie Stone MP and the Highland Liberal Democrats to assist with the MP’s work throughout the constituency and help with the promotion of that work through online and offline marketing production and delivery.

Closing Date: Sunday 18 October (Midnight)

Interview: Interviews will take place via Zoom

Start Date: ASAP

 

Key Responsibilities

Constituency Assistant for Jamie Stone MP:

  1. Attending surgeries and other meetings as appropriate
  2. Assist in analysing patterns of enquiries and producing reports
  3. Establishing and maintaining a social media presence in the constituency
  4. Following up on social media queries and comments
  5. Assist in drafting responses to constituents
  6. Dealing with standard queries from members of the public 
  7. Retain records and information confidentially and in line with the Data Protection Act

Constituency Assistant for Highland Liberal Democrats:

  1. Assist in the development, updating and delivery of the annual constituency campaign plan
  2. Co-ordinate and drive the identification, recruitment, training, development, motivation and retention of members and volunteers to mutually agreed targets.
  3. Ensure the delivery of a programme of doorstep and telephone voters contacts to mutually agreed targets.

In the case of both roles, the successful applicant will be expected to:

  1. Undertake such training as required and recommended and provided through the management in order to develop and update the required skills.
  2. Undertake any other such duties as the line manager may require to further effective communication, campaigning and organisation.
  3. Some work may be required outside of normal office hours from time to time.  

Person specification:

The successful candidate will be hardworking, flexible, organised, pragmatic and politically astute.  They will be willing and able to support the MP and the local party administratively and logistically and be able to work with both paid staff members and volunteers.  

Essential Experience/Qualities:

  • Good written and verbal communication skills
  • Strong attention to detail
  • Awareness of local, regional and national political issues
  • Ability to work under pressure and prioritise a demanding workload to meet deadlines Strong interpersonal skills  and ability to work in a team
  • Ability to create and sustain a positive working relationship with the MP and external bodies that generates confidence, respect, credibility and trust
  • Will have a working knowledge of standard office practises and computer packages
  • Will be sympathetic to the aims and objectives of the Liberal Democrats
  • Hold a full clean UK driving licence 

Desired Experience/Qualities:

  • Experience working in a political environment
  • Experience of analysing and interpreting data and presenting it in an easy to understand format
  • A good understanding of using social media in a political context
  • Knowledge of the constituency and local issues
  • Experience working with and managing volunteers

Application process:

To apply, send a copy of your CV (no more than 2 pages) and 1 page covering letter to Enya Evans enya.evans@parliament.uk by midnight on Sunday 18 October stating specifically how your experience and skills match the job description.

