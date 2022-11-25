Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Burden on NHS forecast to increase by 21%

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton had today warned that pressures on the health service are already “monumental” as new figures from Public Health Scotland estimated that the burden of disease is set to rise by 21% over the next twenty years.

The Scottish Burden of Disease study also warns that:

  • To achieve a similar level of crude disease burden as 2019, the forecasted annual disease burden in 2043 would need to reduce by 17% which is equivalent to eradicating the entire disease burden of cancer in 2019.
  • Absolute increases in annual disease burdens are forecast to be largest for cardiovascular diseases, cancers, and neurological diseases. These three disease groups account for 68% of the total increase in forecasted disease burden.

Commenting on the figures, Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

“The burden on our health service is already monumental. The SNP’s mismanagement is already taking such a toll that senior health bosses considered extreme measures including whether some patients should be charged for care. 

“An aging population and increase in complex health needs will put staff and facilities under increasing strain unless action is taken to lessen the load.

“One of the key areas to get to grips with will be cancer care, yet under the SNP, patients are waiting longer for treatment than ever before.

“The Scottish Government need to invest heavily in preventative care and out together a blueprint for the shape of the service in twenty years’ time. They cannot continue to muddle through.”

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Offering New Hope for Health

Offering New Hope for Health

The SNP cannot keep using the pandemic as an excuse for the issues the NHS is facing. 15 years of mismanagement have brought our health service to its knees. Patients and staff desperately need new hope and deserve better than ministers who seem determined to instead turn their attentions towards independence. New hope is exactly what the Scottish Liberal Democrats will offer at the elections this May.
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats may use the information you provide, including your political opinions, to further our objectives and share it with our elected representatives. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy: www.libdems.org.uk/privacy You can exercise your rights and withdraw your consent to future communications by contacting us: [email protected] or: DPO, Lib Dems, 1 Vincent Square, SW1P 2PN.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies