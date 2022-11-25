Burden on NHS forecast to increase by 21%

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton had today warned that pressures on the health service are already “monumental” as new figures from Public Health Scotland estimated that the burden of disease is set to rise by 21% over the next twenty years.

The Scottish Burden of Disease study also warns that:

To achieve a similar level of crude disease burden as 2019, the forecasted annual disease burden in 2043 would need to reduce by 17% which is equivalent to eradicating the entire disease burden of cancer in 2019.

Absolute increases in annual disease burdens are forecast to be largest for cardiovascular diseases, cancers, and neurological diseases. These three disease groups account for 68% of the total increase in forecasted disease burden.

Commenting on the figures, Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

“The burden on our health service is already monumental. The SNP’s mismanagement is already taking such a toll that senior health bosses considered extreme measures including whether some patients should be charged for care.

“An aging population and increase in complex health needs will put staff and facilities under increasing strain unless action is taken to lessen the load.

“One of the key areas to get to grips with will be cancer care, yet under the SNP, patients are waiting longer for treatment than ever before.

“The Scottish Government need to invest heavily in preventative care and out together a blueprint for the shape of the service in twenty years’ time. They cannot continue to muddle through.”