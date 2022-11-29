Bungled census hamstrung by nationalist belligerence

Responding to today's report from the Auditor General for Scotland which notes that "a low response to the 2022 census led to increased costs and additional work" and comments from Auditor General Stephen Boyle, noting that "It’s important that National Records of Scotland establishes why the return rate was significantly lower than the other countries in the UK", Scottish Liberal Democrat MP Willie Rennie said:

"Even after spending millions more, the bungled Scottish census has reached only 89% completion. In every other part of the UK the rate is 97%.



"Ministers made significant changes including moving the census online and getting out of sync with data collection elsewhere in the UK. Then they refused to learn any lessons out of nationalistic belligerence.



"The SNP's botched census will have a knock-on effect on the delivery of government services for the next decade. The government must complete the work demanded of them by the Auditor General and ensure that poor and excluded communities are not left behind."



ENDS