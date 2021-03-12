Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Brexit trade & GDP: Livelihoods are being ruined

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to ONS figures showing UK goods exports to the European Union fell by 40.7% and the UK economy has shrunk by 2.9%, Treasury Spokesperson for the Liberal Democrats, Christine Jardine MP, said:

“These figures are disastrous. Businesses, jobs and livelihoods are being ruined and this botched, unnecessary Brexit deal just makes everything worse.

"The Chancellor needs to come up with the long-awaited long-term strategy now. We need the big and bold action to save our economy. The budget was a missed opportunity and time is fast running out to save our economy before its too late. The Government cannot continue to blame this on the pandemic. The blame lies solely at their door."

 

“It is small businesses, already on the brink after months of lockdown, which will be hurt the most. They have lost out from Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal through no fault of their own. For the thousands of small businesses excluded from covid support schemes, this is just another kick in the teeth."

ENDS

