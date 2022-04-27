Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Breast cancer screenings drop more than 40%

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to new Public Health Scotland figures showing that the number of cases of breast cancer detected by screening fell by 41.7% in the first year of the Covid pandemic, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

"Catching breast cancer early is absolutely essential to achieving positive outcomes for patients so the fact that more than 40% fewer screenings have taken place should be setting alarm bells ringing.

“All of this means people in need waiting in limbo, whilst their loved ones watch on anxiously, powerless to do anything.

“The Scottish Government need to get a grip of cancer diagnosis and treatment as a matter of urgency. That starts with a fresh push to ensure that women in every corner of Scotland are getting screened."

