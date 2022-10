Responding to the news that Suella Braverman is no longer Home Secretary, Liberal Democrat Home Affairs Spokesperson, Alistair Carmichael said:

“This is a Government in chaos. People should not be forced to watch the Conservative party implode day after day while real people suffer.

“There is a of cost of living catastrophe, health service crisis and now a rudderless home office.

“The only solution now is a General Election so the public can get off this carousel of Conservative chaos.”