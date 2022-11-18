Both Scotland’s governments are failing farmers and consumers on food security

Responding to NFU Scotland President Martin Kennedy’s speech to the AgriScot winter agricultural event in which he called on governments to reset their priorities on food security, Scottish Liberal Democrat agriculture spokesperson Cllr Claire McLaren said:

“Both of Scotland’s governments are letting down our farmers and food producers.

“The Scottish Government’s failure to deliver a new agriculture payments framework is deterring investment in the industry and pushing farmers away from producing food. Meanwhile the Conservative party’s desperate pursuit of foreign trade deals has meant selling out British farmers at the expense of foreign counterparts.

“At the recent #FoodNeedsAFarmer campaign rally outside the Scottish Parliament, farmers spoke eloquently about the role Scottish produce can play in reducing food miles and boosting food security.

“Farmers feel like the deck is stacked against them. It’s time both governments took action to boost food security and ensure Scottish farming can flourish.

"Scottish Liberal Democrats are calling for robust food security assessments of whether land is productive agricultural land which is well suited to support food production and sustainability, prior to its being used for non-agricultural purposes such as forestry, protecting against misplaced carbon offsetting projects.”