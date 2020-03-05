Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Billions wasted to cover up Tory Brexit mess

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to a National Audit Office (NAO) report which found that by 31 January 2020 departments had spent at least £4.4 billion of the £6.3 billion allocated for Brexit preparations, Liberal Democrat Brexit Spokesperson Alistair Carmichael said:

"Billions of pounds have been thrown away in a bid to paper over the Tories' Brexit mess. The public have a right to know where it is all going. In the face of major floods and the coronavirus threat, we have to ask if the Government knows its own spending priorities.

"Thanks to the Prime Minister's self-imposed and self-defeating deadline we are facing a crisis crunch, with serious challenges in multiple directions. Our country deserves better leadership than this.

“Not only must a no-deal Brexit be taken off the table, but Ministers in charge of Brexit preparations must come clean on what they have been doing with billions of pounds of public money."

