BiFab workers strung along as SNP let jobs drift away

Responding to reports indicating that the Canadian owners of fabrication yard firm BiFab have withdrew their bid for a major contract build jackets for wind turbines to be installed off Fife,

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

“Frankly ministers need to explain why they have not been able to fulfil their promise to workers in Lewis and Fife.

“It’s twelve years since the SNP declared that Scotland was going to be the Saudi Arabia of renewables. Instead we have seen contracts and jobs drift away overseas.

“They have been stringing people along for all this time when they should have been working on a plan for delivering these jobs and getting this work for Scotland.

“A green recovery from the covid crisis should be an absolute priority and that should start with getting BiFab up and running again.”