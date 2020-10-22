Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

BiFab workers strung along as SNP let jobs drift away

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to reports indicating that the Canadian owners of fabrication yard firm BiFab have withdrew their bid for a major contract build jackets for wind turbines to be installed off Fife,  

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said: 

“Frankly ministers need to explain why they have not been able to fulfil their promise to workers in Lewis and Fife. 

“It’s twelve years since the SNP declared that Scotland was going to be the Saudi Arabia of renewables. Instead we have seen contracts and jobs drift away overseas. 

“They have been stringing people along for all this time when they should have been working on a plan for delivering these jobs and getting this work for Scotland. 

“A green recovery from the covid crisis should be an absolute priority and that should start with getting BiFab up and running again.” 

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Latest Campaign

Latest Campaign
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies