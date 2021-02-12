BiFab has great potential but full detail needed

Commenting on reports that Infrastrata has bought Bifab’s Methil and Arnish yards in an £850,000 deal, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

"The purchase of the BiFab assets at Methil and Arnish could be good news for workers but we need to be cautious until we see the full plans, investment and commitment from the new owners Infrastrata. Given sight of those plans we of course stand ready to support the recovery and growth of these infrastructure assets.

“The potential is great with all the new windfarms on the verge of construction off the shores of Scotland but the yards need significant investment to make them competitive with yards from the far east.

"And the questions from the Scottish Government remain. Just how much of its £52.4million investment in BiFab will be recouped as a result of this sale? The BiFab saga has been yet another example of the Scottish Government’s cack-handed management of a company that had so much potential squandered."