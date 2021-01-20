Biden and Harris give heart to liberals around the world

Commenting on the inauguration of Joe Biden as US President and Kamala Harris as Vice-President, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

"The inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will give heart to liberals around the world.

"After four years in which Donald Trump has been a byword for division, it is a time for partnership and rebuilding once more,

"I am hopeful that the Biden administration marks the beginning of an America that works with others to make the world a better place and I hope that the President will be paying the UK a visit before long."