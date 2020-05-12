BBC Documentary exposes test, track and trace mistakes at early stages

Commenting on the BBC Panorama documentary on Scotland’s lockdown and the Health Secretary’s subsequent questioning on the associated test and trace practices, Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

“The BBC’s documentary on Scotland’s lockdown raises huge questions about the effectiveness of the Scottish Government’s test, track and trace operation at the early stages of the coronavirus outbreak.

“In both the instance of the Nike conference and the Chambers’ family birthday party mistakes were clearly made. This was at a point when tracers were still only dealing with tens of cases, not thousands.

“If we are to rely on this system to get us back to normality and protect vulnerable people we need to see testing dramatically increase and a vast forensic contact tracing operation.”