Banking boss says RBS HQ would move to London in the event of independence

Responding to comments from the chief executive of Royal Bank of Scotland owner NatWest Group in which she reiterated that the institution would move its headquarters from Edinburgh to London in the event of Scottish independence, Treasury spokesperson and Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine said:

"When it comes to business in Scotland, RBS is one of the crown jewels as well as a major source of employment in my constituency and across the country.

"These comments make clear that an independent Scotland would be less appealing for major firms to make their home here.

"The past year has been terrible for businesses so frankly I'm appalled that the SNP want to pile the chaos of independence on top of the disruption caused by Brexit and the pandemic.”