Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Banking boss says RBS HQ would move to London in the event of independence

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to comments from the chief executive of Royal Bank of Scotland owner NatWest Group in which she reiterated that the institution would move its headquarters from Edinburgh to London in the event of Scottish independence, Treasury spokesperson and Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine said:

"When it comes to business in Scotland, RBS is one of the crown jewels as well as a major source of employment in my constituency and across the country.

"These comments make clear that an independent Scotland would be less appealing for major firms to make their home here.

"The past year has been terrible for businesses so frankly I'm appalled that the SNP want to pile the chaos of independence on top of the disruption caused by Brexit and the pandemic.”

 

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Our 2021 Candidates

Our 2021 Candidates
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies