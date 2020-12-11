Auditor General warns Scottish policing is not financially sustainable

Responding to a new report from the Auditor General which warns that Scottish policing is "not financially sustainable", Scottish Liberal Democrat justice spokesperson Liam McArthur MSP said:

“Since the SNP's botched centralisation, the national force has been consistently in the red.

“The police are also increasingly having to plug the gaps in other public services. They are picking up the pieces of Scotland's mental health crisis. Three years after Scottish Liberal Democrats secured a government commitment to police stations getting a share of 800 new dedicated mental health professionals, they've only received 12 extra staff.

“Police officers and staff work incredibly hard, day in day out. The Justice Secretary needs to ensure that Police Scotland has the support and resources it needs to protect our communities.”