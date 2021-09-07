Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Auditor General highlights decade of SNP overpromising and under-delivering

Posted by Media Team

Commenting in response to a blog published by Audit Scotland, where the Auditor General Stephen Boyle reports a “mismatch” in SNP policy delivery, explaining that “audit work consistently shows a major implementation gap between policy ambitions and delivery on the ground”, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:  

“Stephen Boyle’s scathing assessment just about sums up the SNP’s fourteen years in power: over a decade of overpromising and under-delivering.

“On a day where another Programme for Government floats further ideals about clearing CAMHS waiting lists and completing the long overdue R100 programme for broadband, sceptics could be forgiven for their instincts.

“The reality is the words don’t match the rhetoric, and people are let down as a result. With the Greens now giving up any premise of opposition, Scottish Liberal Democrats will work hard to keep the government’s feet to the fire. People deserve better.”

