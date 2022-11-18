Audit Scotland report shows the need to end wasteful projects like social care bureaucracy

Responding to today's report from Audit Scotland which warns that "Faster reform of Scotland’s public sector is needed to protect services in the long term and improve people’s lives", Scottish Liberal Democrat economy spokesperson Willie Rennie said:

"The Scottish Government are complaining that they don't have enough money to spend to deliver public sector pay boosts and essential reform.

“These problems have been brewing for years because of a failure of the Scottish Government to generate economic growth and reform the operation of public services.

"Meanwhile they are wasting scarce funding on a fresh bureaucracy for the social care sector, plans for breaking up the UK and national testing of four-and five-year olds.

"Almost every major industrial project or intervention runs over budget and over time. The economic situation is clearly tough but it is being made tougher by out of touch of SNP ministers."