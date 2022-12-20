Audit committee ask: where has the ferry money has gone?

Commenting on today's letter from the Public Audit committee to Ferguson Marine, Scottish Liberal Democrat economy spokesperson Willie Rennie said:

"Both islanders and taxpayers have plenty of reasons to be angry with the Scottish Government over these ferries.



"The fact that a committee which has spent months investigating these contracts still cannot find what hundreds of millions has been spent on seems to suggest a basic lack of transparency and competency.



"For ministers to continue to sidestep a full public inquiry seems completely unsustainable. Perhaps they will be more forthcoming under oath."