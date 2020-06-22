Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

ASN review shows "raw deal" families have had for years

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to the publication of the independent review of the implementation of the additional support for learning legislation, which the National Autistic Society Scotland has described as being "snuck out", Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Beatrice Wishart MSP commented:

"Children with additional support needs have been disproportionately affected during this pandemic, but this report shows the raw deal that they and their families have got for years.

“Angela Morgan’s findings could not be starker. Parents and carers are battling a dysfunctional system for their children to access the resources they need to thrive. It is clear that the government needs to reverse the loss of support staff so pupils get the support they need and to reduce the pressure on staff.

"In February the Education Secretary said there could be a debate in Parliament on the contents of the report. That must happen so we can give this issue the attention it deserves and urgently needs.” 

