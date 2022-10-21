Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Appointments Commission urged to give no resignation gongs to Truss

Posted by Media Team | Updated

The Liberal Democrats have said Liz Truss should be barred from handing out knighthoods, peerages and other honours when she steps down as Prime Minister.

The party’s Chief Whip, Wendy Chamberlain, is writing to the chairs of the House of Lords Appointments Commission and the Parliamentary and Political Service Committee urging them to reject what would be the second Conservative resignation honours list in a matter of months.

Every new peer appointed by the outgoing Prime Minister could receive up to £65,246 a year each in allowances and expenses, tax free, from the public purse. The party have labelled the prospect a “disgraceful waste of taxpayers’ money”.

The call comes after weeks of turmoil following the disastrous mini budget, culminating in Liz Truss’s resignation. 

Liberal Democrat Chief Whip Wendy Chamberlain MP said:

“Handing out more expensive gongs to Conservative allies would be a truly remarkable way to reward the shortest tenure as Prime Minister in British political history. 

“Truss and her Conservative colleagues have trashed our economy and left millions in misery. We are faced with the horrifying prospect that those who are selected for honours will be the very people who helped plunge the country into chaos and crisis. 

“Allowing Truss to dish out positions of influence, and huge handouts to boot, would be a disgraceful waste of taxpayer money and show a stunning lack of humility.”

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Offering New Hope for Health

Offering New Hope for Health

The SNP cannot keep using the pandemic as an excuse for the issues the NHS is facing. 15 years of mismanagement have brought our health service to its knees. Patients and staff desperately need new hope and deserve better than ministers who seem determined to instead turn their attentions towards independence. New hope is exactly what the Scottish Liberal Democrats will offer at the elections this May.
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats may use the information you provide, including your political opinions, to further our objectives and share it with our elected representatives. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy: www.libdems.org.uk/privacy You can exercise your rights and withdraw your consent to future communications by contacting us: [email protected] or: DPO, Lib Dems, 1 Vincent Square, SW1P 2PN.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies