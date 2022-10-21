Appointments Commission urged to give no resignation gongs to Truss

The Liberal Democrats have said Liz Truss should be barred from handing out knighthoods, peerages and other honours when she steps down as Prime Minister.

The party’s Chief Whip, Wendy Chamberlain, is writing to the chairs of the House of Lords Appointments Commission and the Parliamentary and Political Service Committee urging them to reject what would be the second Conservative resignation honours list in a matter of months.

Every new peer appointed by the outgoing Prime Minister could receive up to £65,246 a year each in allowances and expenses, tax free, from the public purse. The party have labelled the prospect a “disgraceful waste of taxpayers’ money”.

The call comes after weeks of turmoil following the disastrous mini budget, culminating in Liz Truss’s resignation.

Liberal Democrat Chief Whip Wendy Chamberlain MP said:

“Handing out more expensive gongs to Conservative allies would be a truly remarkable way to reward the shortest tenure as Prime Minister in British political history.

“Truss and her Conservative colleagues have trashed our economy and left millions in misery. We are faced with the horrifying prospect that those who are selected for honours will be the very people who helped plunge the country into chaos and crisis.

“Allowing Truss to dish out positions of influence, and huge handouts to boot, would be a disgraceful waste of taxpayer money and show a stunning lack of humility.”