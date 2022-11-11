Alister Jack and others should turn down appointment to bloated House of Lords

Commenting on reports that Boris Johnson has nominated a host of MPs, donors and aides including Alister Jack MP for peerages, Liberal Democrat Chief Whip Wendy Chamberlain MP said:

“Boris Johnson doesn’t deserve a resignation honours list. He was forced from office by his own lies, corruption and law-breaking so he shouldn’t be allowed to hand out honours to his friends on the way out.

"Alister Jack offered excuse after excuse for Boris Johnson’s appalling behaviour. He shouldn’t be allowed to slope off to the House of Lords to pass judgment on our laws for life. I hope he will recognise the already bloated size of our upper house and refuse to accept a peerage.

"The Liberal Democrats have long fought to try and get an accountable House of Lords - we must have a properly elected second chamber. Even without such fundamental reform, the House should be reduced to a sensible size. These appointments show that we are still as far away from that as ever."