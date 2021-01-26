Bungling Boris Johnson Continues to Boost Division says Carmichael

Commenting on reports that the Prime Minister is set to visit Scotland, Alistair Carmichael MP said:

Ronald Reagan famously said that the scariest words in the English language were “I am from the government and I am here to help you. For those of us making the case against separation the Prime Minister making a day trip of this sort has a similar ring.

"The current guidance is clear that people should not travel except for essential work. If the Prime Minister is intending to travel then he had better have a real reason and some real work to do - not just staged photoshoots.

"When the Prime Minister came to Scotland last summer, he posed for the cameras with Orkney crab and promised good times ahead. If he's determined to visit again, he should meet with those same producers to apologise for breaking his promises and wrecking their access to vital European markets.

"Bungling Boris Johnson has been consistently the most effective recruiting sergeant the nationalists could dream of. If he wants to change that perception then he could start by treating his title as Minister for the Union a little less like a punchline."