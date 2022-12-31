Alex Cole-Hamilton’s New Year’s Message

“As we approach the end of another year, I wanted to take a moment to reflect on the

twelve months that have just passed.

“A year ago, while we were allowed to spend the holidays with our families and loved ones,

we were still facing the emergence of Omicron and accessing pubs and bars still required

ineffective Covid ID cards.

“Now, thanks to the dedicated staff of our National Health Service and all those who served

as vaccinators we have seen real progress both in Scotland and across the world in our fight

against the pandemic and it is this which has allowed us to get back to some kind of

normality.

“This year has been a trying one for healthcare workers around the world, and we are

incredibly grateful for their tireless efforts to keep us safe and healthy. Your hard work and

dedication has not gone unnoticed, and Scottish Liberal Democrats will continue to support

you and campaign for investment in the NHS and its staff to ensure it has the resources it

needs to continue serving our communities.

“In the new year my party will continue to work across party lines to help find a way forward

for our country. From tackling domestic violence to mental health to the climate emergency,

the biggest issues facing the people of Scotland need to be give the time and attention they

deserve.

“In the wake of the Supreme Court verdict, that should mean the SNP putting a pin in their

latest bid to break up the UK and spending the £20m they have set aside on programmes

that really need it. If I were First Minister, I would be using this money to treble the budget

set aside to support the 200,000 Scots who are suffering from long Covid.

“Our role as an opposition party is to offer solutions as much as criticism and that’s what

I’ve tried to do in my first full calendar year as party leader. Whatever comes next, as we

move into the new year, I want to remind all Scots that we are strong and resilient. As a

nation we have faced challenges before, and we will overcome them again. Let us embrace

the opportunities that the new year brings for reforming the UK and setting it on a new path

towards a better, brighter future for all.

“I hope you have a very happy new year.”