Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Alex Cole-Hamilton is the new leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP is today the new leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats.

Speaking as the announcement was made at an event in his constituency, Mr Cole-Hamilton declared that Scotland needs “new hope”.

Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

“After everything we've been through, Scotland needs new hope right now.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats can inspire people again as we have managed to do right here in west Edinburgh, where they came to us in record numbers, and we can do it across the country.

“Under my leadership the Scottish Liberal Democrats will fight the climate emergency with ferocity but without the baggage of nationalism, value carers and those they care for, stand for human rights, offer new hope for business big and small, reach for the best education in the world and deliver the standard of public services our people are clamouring for.

"We turn a new page in the history of the Scottish Liberal Democrats and look forward with new hope and brimming confidence to a brighter chapter in the future of our country.”

 

ENDS

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Our 2021 Candidates

Our 2021 Candidates
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies