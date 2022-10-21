Alex Cole-Hamilton calls for a General Election

“This mustn’t just be the end of Kwarteng’s disastrous chancellorship, it should be the death knell of the Conservatives’ reckless mismanagement of our economy. We owe it to the households, individuals and businesses up and down Scotland, who have been hit hard by this crisis, to take firm action now.

“Across Scotland, people are angry, fed up and worried about the future. Most of all, they are furious that Conservative MPs seem to think this is an acceptable way to conduct the government of our country in these difficult times.

“Enough is enough. It started with Boris Johnson failing our country, and now Liz Truss is trashing our economy. It’s time for us to have our say in a general election.”