Alex Cole-Hamilton announces the new Scottish Liberal Democrat spokespeople team

At the end of a busy first week as Scottish Liberal Democrat leader, Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP has today unveiled his new spokespeople team and described it as “crackling with talent and ideas” to give Scotland new hope.

Mr Cole-Hamilton will remain as health spokesperson reflecting his personal commitment to help the NHS recover from the pandemic, as well as leading on the constitution and external affairs. Former leader Willie Rennie will become the party's spokesperson on education, economy and communities. Liam McArthur will lead for the party on justice and the climate emergency. Beatrice Wishart will be spokesperson for rural affairs and connectivity, as well as Deputy Convener of the Rural Affairs, Islands and Natural Environment Committee.

The full spokesperson team is as follows:

Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP - Leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, Health and Social Care, Constitution and External Affairs

John Ferry – Finance

Jane Alliston – Mental Health

Cllr Ben Lawrie – Drugs Emergency

Aisha Mir – Human Rights & Older People

Willie Rennie MSP - Education, Economy & Communities, Member of the Education, Children and Young People Committee

Carole Ford – Schools & Skills

Jack Norquoy – Young People

Cllr Peter Barrett – Local Government

Paul McGarry – Housing & Homelessness

Caron Lindsay – Social Security, Member of the Social Justice Secretary’s Steering Group on a Minimum Income Guarantee

Joe McCauley - Culture

Beatrice Wishart MSP - Rural Affairs & Connectivity, Deputy Convener of the Rural Affairs, Islands and Natural Environment Committee, Member of the Deputy First Minister’s Cross Party Covid Recovery Steering Group

Molly Nolan – Remote & Rural Communities

Jill Reilly – Transport

Liam McArthur MSP - Justice and the Climate Emergency

Sanne Dijkstra-Downie – Net Zero

Bruce Wilson – Veterans and Social Justice

Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

“After a busy first week as leader in which I have challenged the government over their wafer-thin commitment to helping the NHS recover from the pandemic and pushed for a comprehensive covid inquiry, I am delighted to announce my new spokesperson team who will lead the party forward over the coming years.

"Scotland needs new hope and this team can offer it. They are crackling with talent and ideas, ready to inspire people. We will focus on the issues that matter to people across the country every day, from the NHS to the climate emergency. We will oppose the centralising SNP and stand up for human rights at home and abroad.

"Over the coming weeks I will be setting out a series of proposals to give people new hope, from the environment to the future of our communities and the prospects for young people. Scottish Liberal Democrats have so much to offer the people of Scotland."

