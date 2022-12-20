Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Alcohol linked to 250,000 ambulance callouts in just five years

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has today urged the Scottish Government to strike a pay deal with ambulance staff as he revealed that the service has responded to more than 250,000 incidents with alcohol as a factor in just five years. 

Figures compiled by Scottish Liberal Democrats have revealed that since the start of 2018, there have been 251,295 call-outs with alcohol mentioned as a possible factor by ambulance crews when completing an electronic patient record. 

On Thursday 15 December, the GMB Union representing NHS ambulance staff rejected the Scottish Government's latest pay offer, leaving the country facing the prospect of ambulance strikes. 

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: 

We owe these wearied NHS workers unending thanks for the life-saving work they carry out. 

“These figures show the difficult circumstances they face on every shift. Vast resources and a lot of staff time is tied up in dealing with these incidents.  

“The least the Scottish Government can do is make sure that the emergency workers dealing with these incidents get a fair pay deal. 

“Instead ministers have been too busy trying to take a wrecking ball to the UK, while opposing and voting down Scottish Liberal Democrat calls to support staff through a burnout prevention plan, a staff assembly and aurgent inquiry into emergency care deaths that could have shed more light on what is causing staff to be overwhelmed.

“As people get together to socialise this festive season, I urge everyone to be responsible and respectful to ensure that hardworking staff are not burdened by a stream of drunken callouts." 

