Alcohol deaths reach highest rate since 2008

Commenting on new figures showing that 1,245 people died from conditions caused by alcohol in 2021, a rise of 5% from 2020 and the highest number of deaths since 2008, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

"While Scotland's drugs death shame tends to dominate the headlines, our nation's difficult relationship with alcohol has been allowed to float under the radar.

"These figures are a shocking reminder that the battle with the bottle has not been won. There was no shortage of warnings of the risk the pandemic posed in terms of allowing damaging habits to flourish. The government should have been prepared with a plan for preventing deaths from spiking.

"With the number of deaths heading in the wrong direction, the government needs to listen to expert advice on how to stem the tide.”