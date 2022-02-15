Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Alba party are naïve to downplay Russia risk

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to comments from Alba MP Neale Hanvey accusing the UK and US of “hyping” the prospect of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, Scottish Liberal Democrat defence spokesperson Jamie Stone MP said:

"No one is suggesting sending British troops to fight against Russia, but it is desperately naive of Neale Hanvey to pretend that there is no threat to Ukraine from Vladimir Putin.

"From the tone of his intervention it sounds like Alex Salmond's Russian paymasters got a two for one deal.

"The UK should be hitting Putin, and the oligarchs who do his bidding, where it hurts - in their wallets by ending the Russian mobsters free for all in our country with a register exposing foreign property owners to stop Putin’s cronies stashing their dirty cash in our country."

