Speaking as the first pupils return to school for the new term, Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Beatrice Wishart has today said that accountability is needed at the top of Scottish education as she highlighted thousands of teachers on temporary and zero hours contracts and the need for new leadership at the SQA..

Ms Wishart said:

“Pupils and teachers have faced unprecedented disruption over the last 18 months. But so far, the SNP Government and their education bodies have failed to put plans in place to face that reality.

"Classrooms are packed full. Teachers are sitting without jobs, on unstable contracts, or are throwing the towel in because of the dire working arrangements. And the same people who presided over two years of exams chaos, piling even more work on teachers without a hint of remorse, are still making decisions.

"To help Scottish education bounce back, we need smaller class sizes and more manageable workloads for staff. No qualified teacher should be unemployed or underemployed. The government has the power to end this with permanent money for permanent positions, but as things stand we’re losing talented teachers because ministers won't get their act together.

“We also need an SQA that’s reformed for the recovery. That starts with accountability from the top, to give teachers confidence in what will come next year.”