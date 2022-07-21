Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

A&E waiting times crisis deepens but SNP focussed on independence

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to figures from Public Health Scotland showing the crisis in our A&E departments continuing to deepen, with just 66.8% of attendees at A&E services admitted, transferred or discharged within 4 hours, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP commented:

"Week after week we are seeing extremely long waiting times in our A&E departments, yet we are seeing precious little action from the First Minister and her Health Secretary.

"Yet despite this ongoing crisis, the SNP-Green government have decided now is the time to shift focus to an unwanted independence referendum.

"Patients deserve to be seen for treatment quickly and close to home, and staff shouldn’t be left constantly overwhelmed, but after 15 years of SNP mismanagement that seems less likely than ever.

"The Health Secretary must move his focus back to the A&E crisis now and listen to Scottish Liberal Democrat calls for a staff burnout prevention strategy and a Health and Social Care Staff Assembly. We need the Scottish Government to focus all its energies on solving this crisis, not waste effort on an unwanted independence referendum."

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Offering New Hope for Health

Offering New Hope for Health

The SNP cannot keep using the pandemic as an excuse for the issues the NHS is facing. 15 years of mismanagement have brought our health service to its knees. Patients and staff desperately need new hope and deserve better than ministers who seem determined to instead turn their attentions towards independence. New hope is exactly what the Scottish Liberal Democrats will offer at the elections this May.
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats may use the information you provide, including your political opinions, to further our objectives and share it with our elected representatives. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy: www.libdems.org.uk/privacy You can exercise your rights and withdraw your consent to future communications by contacting us: [email protected] or: DPO, Lib Dems, 1 Vincent Square, SW1P 2PN.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies