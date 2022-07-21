A&E waiting times crisis deepens but SNP focussed on independence

Responding to figures from Public Health Scotland showing the crisis in our A&E departments continuing to deepen, with just 66.8% of attendees at A&E services admitted, transferred or discharged within 4 hours, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP commented:

"Week after week we are seeing extremely long waiting times in our A&E departments, yet we are seeing precious little action from the First Minister and her Health Secretary.

"Yet despite this ongoing crisis, the SNP-Green government have decided now is the time to shift focus to an unwanted independence referendum.

"Patients deserve to be seen for treatment quickly and close to home, and staff shouldn’t be left constantly overwhelmed, but after 15 years of SNP mismanagement that seems less likely than ever.

"The Health Secretary must move his focus back to the A&E crisis now and listen to Scottish Liberal Democrat calls for a staff burnout prevention strategy and a Health and Social Care Staff Assembly. We need the Scottish Government to focus all its energies on solving this crisis, not waste effort on an unwanted independence referendum."