A&E pressure shows worst weekly figures since 2018

New statistics released by Public Health Scotland show A&E departments continue to struggle as the four-hour target time dropped again to a new lowest level since January 2018.

Only 78.7% of people attending A&E were seen within four hours. The target set by the Scottish Government is 95%.

Data from NHS Forth Valley reveals that out of 1,211 patients only 58.3% were seen within the 4 hours target.

Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

“A&E departments across the country are continuing to deal with unsustainable pressure. These are the worst weekly figures in more than three years and represents a colossal failure on the part of the government to properly support NHS staff at this difficult time.

“These delays are also a product of 14 years of SNP mismanagement. From cancer to mental health treatment there are waits upon waits that can be traced back people not receiving treatment in good time pre-pandemic. The old waiting times recovery plan wasn't worth the paper it was written on.

"The Government should set itself a clear target for when it will get A&E waits back up to scratch accompanied by a comprehensive NHS recovery plan."

