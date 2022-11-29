A&E performance plunges to record 35% at the QEUH

After new statistics showed only 63.1% of patients were seen within 4 hours in A&E departments, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP today warned that staff are resigned to enduring the hardest ever winter and urgently need new hope.

Performance against the 95% 4-hour waiting time target has plunged at hospitals across the country with only:

35% seen on time at the QEUH super hospital in Glasgow – the worst performance ever logged by any hospital since records began

41% seen on time at Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary

43% seen on time at Lanarkshire’s Hairmyres

47% seen on time at the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary

48% seen on time at the Forth Valley Royal Hospital

The Royal College of Emergency Medicine has estimated that long waits have contributed to hundreds of avoidable deaths in 2022.

Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

"While SNP and Green ministers fixate on breaking up the UK, emergency care is in crisis. You only need to look at how far things have fallen at the QEUH super hospital in Glasgow to see the harm being caused by ministerial disinterest.

"Staff are already overwhelmed. That’s before the full impact of what everyone is now resigned to being the hardest ever winter. They can’t carry on like this and desperately need new hope.

"Despite everything, Humza Yousaf has opposed and voted down Liberal Democrat calls for a burnout prevention strategy, a staff assembly that values their expertise and an urgent inquiry into the avoidable deaths linked to the crisis in emergency care.

“The Health Secretary must fundamentally change his approach, otherwise he will need to go because patients and staff have been taken for granted for far too long.”

ENDS

Notes to editors:

The A&E stats for the week ending 20 November 2022 can be found here