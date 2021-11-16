Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

A&E figures are clear sign of SNP failure

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton today reiterated his call for extra staff support and an independent inquiry into avoidable deaths connected to the emergency care crisis, after new A&E figures showed thousands more people enduring long waits.

The number of people seen in A&E within the target time was 73.8%, well below the 95% target time.

Public Health Scotland data for the week ending 7 November shows 1,278 patients waited more than 8 hours to be seen, and 419 waited more than 12. These figures come amidst the continuous support of the army to NHS boards.

Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

These long waits are unacceptable. Behind each and every one is a person in pain and a team of staff struggling to help them because they don’t have the support.

“Staff are doing everything they can, the army is still providing support to health boards, and yet the situation remains precarious. The NHS and patients are paying the price of over a decade of SNP mismanagement, and their failures in workforce planning and retention. 

“This autumn’s waits have been the worst on record. The Health Secretary must stop using the pandemic as an excuse for his government’s shortcomings and commit to a full independent inquiry into the avoidable deaths arising from the emergency care crisis.”

