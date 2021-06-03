Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Time for real reform of secretive SQA

Posted by Media Team

Responding to the news that the Scottish Government will look at reform of the SQA and Education Scotland, Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Beatrice Wishart MSP commented:

“Scottish Liberal Democrats won a landmark vote in February to reform the SQA and Education Scotland and declare they aren't fit for purpose. John Swinney tried but failed to shout us down, backed by every single SNP member.

"Today’s announcement is a small step in the right direction but we need more details of the reform remit and timeline before the summer recess.

"The frustration and anger around exams is palpable. The comments this morning from young people are completely dismaying. The top-down decision making needs to end and the culture of secrecy needs to go too.

“Teachers should be able to set the direction of the organisations. Children and young people must be involved, listened to and respected. The inspector should be independent. There has to be real reform for the recovery.”.

 

