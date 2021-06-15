SNP miss emissions target again

Responding to the news that Scotland has again missed its emissions reductions target, Scottish Liberal Democrat energy spokesperson Liam McArthur MSP said that the SNP’s “warm words will make for an even warmer planet.”

A Scottish Government publication, released today, showed a 51.5% reduction between the baseline period and 2019. The target set out in the Climate Change (Emissions Reduction Targets) (Scotland) Act 2019 specifies a 55.0% reduction over the same period.

Commenting, Liam McArthur MSP said:

“Once again, we’re nowhere near where we need to be in terms of reducing Scotland’s emissions. The Scottish Government’s warm words will make for an even warmer planet.

“It’s troubling to see emissions from domestic transport so stubbornly high. Progress has been made in other sectors, but transport hasn’t budged. If that doesn’t change soon, we’re in trouble. And with commitments to a third runway at Heathrow still on the table, we run the risk of making things even worse.

“At the moment, people just don’t have the confidence to make the switch to environmentally friendly options. Whether it’s an electric car or a bike, the infrastructure to support the switch just isn’t there.

“Parties across parliament came together to agree ambitious targets. At the moment, the SNP simply aren’t stepping up to that challenge.”

ENDS