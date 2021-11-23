Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Rennie: SNP has lost its way on education

Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Willie Rennie MSP has today claimed the SNP Government has lost its way on education.

His comments come after the Education Secretary announced proposals to “fiddle” with the Challenge Schools fund and indicated that the poverty related attainment gap was about to get wider.

Mr Rennie said:

"This statement just paves the way for bad news to come on the already yawning poverty related attainment gap.  Years ago, the SNP Government promised to close it completely but now it is set to get even wider.

"The SNP Government has lost its way on transforming Scotland’s education system and fiddling around with the challenge fund is hardly the bold action we need.

"If the Cabinet Secretary believes these measures will make a difference, she should be able to Scotland by which year the poverty related attainment gap will be closed completely. 

