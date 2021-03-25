SNP government has failed children as child poverty rises

Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton, who worked for more than a decade in the third sector on child welfare has today highlighted "truly shocking" figures which show that child poverty in Scotland was on the rise even before the pandemic broke out.

New figures show 26% of children were living in relative poverty in 2019/20, which equates to over 250,000 young people. This is an increase of three percentage points from the 2018/19 figures

“These figures are truly shocking. No child should ever have to live in poverty. Knowing that the Government has not done enough to help families, young parents and children is heart-breaking.

“The figures are pre-Covid, and there is a real risk that the situation will have worsened. This Government has not used its time in power to change things or help people. It is time to change that.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats want to put recovery first, we want to see the people of Scotland thrive and not wonder whether they’ll be able to buy their children their next meal.”

