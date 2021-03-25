Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

SNP government has failed children as child poverty rises

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton, who worked for more than a decade in the third sector on child welfare has today highlighted "truly shocking" figures which show that child poverty in Scotland was on the rise even before the pandemic broke out.

New figures show 26% of children were living in relative poverty in 2019/20, which equates to over 250,000 young people. This is an increase of three percentage points from the 2018/19 figures

“These figures are truly shocking. No child should ever have to live in poverty.  Knowing that the Government has not done enough to help families, young parents and children is heart-breaking.

“The figures are pre-Covid, and there is a real risk that the situation will have worsened. This Government has not used its time in power to change things or help people. It is time to change that.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats want to put recovery first, we want to see the people of Scotland thrive and not wonder whether they’ll be able to buy their children their next meal.”

ENDS

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Latest Campaign

Latest Campaign
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies