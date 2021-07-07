​SNP Government continues to forget adults living with disabilities

Responding to the news that physical distancing requirements will be reduced at the Scottish Open, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:
"Many people will welcome the easing of restrictions this event, however, it is clear the Government has once again forgotten and neglected people living with disabilities.
"Carers and families have been struggling for over a year, often without having a single break. If we can open other facilities, services for adults living with disabilities should also open, while of course respecting the current precautions."
