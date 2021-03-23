Scottish Liberal Democrats: Put recovery first to reduce the attainment gap

Responding to Audit Scotland reporting that "the poverty-related attainment gap remains wide" and "progress on closing the gap has been limited and falls short of the Scottish Government’s aims", Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Beatrice Wishart MSP said:

"Reducing the attainment gap was supposed to be the SNP's number one priority, but this confirms they made precious little progress. The supposed defining mission of this government was failing even before the pandemic struck.

​"We need a government that will put recovery first, with a needle-sharp focus instead of distractions. Scottish Liberal Democrats will close the attainment gap and help the education system bounce back from the pandemic through new policies including enhanced pupil equity funding, holiday activity entitlements and more resources in classrooms with a new teacher job guarantee for smaller class sizes. There is a chance for change."

