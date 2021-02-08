Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Scotland still lagging England by 148,000 vaccines

Posted by Media Team | Updated

The Leader of the Scottish  Liberal Democrats has called on the Scottish Government to cut the boasting about daily vaccine rates when Scotland is still lagging England by 148,594.

Willie Rennie says the Scottish Government’s sluggish rollout of the life saving vaccine has improved but the gap with England is still huge.

Scotland should have vaccinated almost 1 million people by now but is still 148,594 shy of that number. 987,860 should have been vaccinated if Scotland had vaccinated at the same rate as England but only 839,266 have been vaccinated according to yesterday’s figures.

Willie Rennie said:

“It is good news that Scotland's rollout is slowly picking up pace but the First Minister should cut the boasting about record daily figures when Scotland is still way behind England.

“Every day and every vaccine counts as the longer people are left unprotected the greater the exposure to risk and the longer it will take to defeat the virus.

“Almost a million people should have been vaccinated by now but we are way off that number because of the sluggish start to the rollout here.”

ENDS

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Latest Campaign

Latest Campaign
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies